Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,224 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 400.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 262.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

