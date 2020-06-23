Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

CVGI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

