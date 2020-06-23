Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

BWFG opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

