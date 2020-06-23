Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 706,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

