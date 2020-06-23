Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 4.8%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), approximately 77,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

