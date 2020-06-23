Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,031,920 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

