BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.57% and a negative net margin of 203.22%.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XAIR. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

