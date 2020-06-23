Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,944 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

