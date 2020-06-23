Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey Sells 164,031 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $11,682,287.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,783,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Gregory Bailey sold 80,331 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $5,883,442.44.

BHVN stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

