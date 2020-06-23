Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey Sells 80,331 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 80,331 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $5,883,442.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at $217,789,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, June 19th, Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $11,682,287.82.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.