Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 883,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 108.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

