Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 16.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price rose 16.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 1,710,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 851,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Specifically, Director Jack Levine acquired 25,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

