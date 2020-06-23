Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

