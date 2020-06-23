Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.29 ($5.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

BOO stock opened at GBX 415.93 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 363.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.77. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

