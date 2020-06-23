Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BPFH stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $538.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.