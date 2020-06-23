Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Major Shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B Sells 906,998 Shares

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

