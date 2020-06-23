Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Trading Down 3.4%

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 212,480 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 89,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Bravada Gold Company Profile (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

