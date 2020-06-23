British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Shares Down 1.8%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.95.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

