Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.09). Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -537.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $683,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.