CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

