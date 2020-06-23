CA Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

CA Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.