CA Family Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CA Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,713.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,468.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,090.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

