CA Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CA Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

