CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 384,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

