CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,180 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

