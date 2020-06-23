CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CA Family Wealth LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $140.98 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

