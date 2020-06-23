CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CA Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.80 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

