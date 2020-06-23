CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CA Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.2% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

NYSE LOW opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $137.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

