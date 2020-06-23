CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CA Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

