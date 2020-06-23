CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 690 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CA Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 89.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 240.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $197.10. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

