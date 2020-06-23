CA Family Wealth LLC Sells 915 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CA Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.81. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

