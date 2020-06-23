Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $5,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16.

On Monday, April 13th, Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60.

Shares of CDNS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

