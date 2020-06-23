CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,417 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of CAI International worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 223,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:CAI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. CAI International Inc has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

