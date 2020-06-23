CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.42.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

