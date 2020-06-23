Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.20, approximately 291,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 376.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $512,000.

