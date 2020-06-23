Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 14547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 4.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

