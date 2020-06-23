Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.85, 16,970 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 94,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.