Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 17.2%

Canyon Copper Corp (CVE:CNC)’s share price traded up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.09, 103,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 74,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07.

Canyon Copper Company Profile (CVE:CNC)

Canyon Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interests in the Munro Warden property located in Ontario, Canada; Bootleg Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; Samuels Lake property located in Ontario, Canada; New York Canyon project located in Nevada, the United States; and Moonlight property located in California, the United States.

