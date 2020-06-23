Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Redburn Partners downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.83. Carnival shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 54,899,000 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCL. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

