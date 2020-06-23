Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 549,881 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

