CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CDW by 211.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.