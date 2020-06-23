Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $740.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

