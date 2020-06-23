Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458,502 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,576,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.