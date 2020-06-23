Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $52.77 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 58523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,809 shares of company stock worth $35,687,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 139,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

