Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Chuy’s stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.