Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Chuy’s worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

CHUY stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

