Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of CBB opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $756.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.77. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,887 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 192.1% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,186,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 780,432 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $7,853,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBB. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

