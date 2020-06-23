Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 98.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $726,020.98. Following the sale, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock worth $2,465,609. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

