CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CNH Industrial traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 1,857,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,138,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

