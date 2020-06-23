Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $143.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.10 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $150.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $593.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $599.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.55 million, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

